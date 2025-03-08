Investment Summit to grow New Zealand’s future

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand will showcase its infrastructure pipeline and exciting growth sectors to companies managing about $6 trillion in capital at next week’s Infrastructure Investment Summit, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The upcoming Summit is all about attracting investment into the infrastructure projects New Zealanders need to get ahead, so that we can grow our economy, create opportunities for New Zealanders, and raise the standard of living for Kiwi families,” Mr Bishop says.

“We’re going to show our international visitors in no uncertain terms that New Zealand is open for business, and we are a country worth investing in.

“New Zealanders can be proud that some of the world’s biggest investment and infrastructure entities are keen to learn about the opportunities New Zealand has to offer.

“The financial companies and institutions attending the summit manage assets and funds worth around $6 trillion of capital and they are headquartered across the world. They include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and major banks. We also have delegates from the construction and engineering sectors.

“Their decision to come here demonstrates that New Zealand is held in high regard internationally as an economy that is worth investing in.

“We’ll also have representatives from our own investment and construction community, including a number of iwi investment entities, ACC and the New Zealand Super Fund.

“Across the two-day summit, Ministers will showcase our ambitious pipeline of projects in transport, health, education, courts and corrections, and the resources sector. Iwi representatives will highlight the strength of the Māori economy and their own upcoming opportunities for these investors.

“We’ll also highlight four growth sectors – aquaculture, renewable energy, clean technology and advanced transportation which includes some exciting opportunities in space.

“The Government is moving quickly to create a regulatory environment that welcomes international capital and makes it easier to get projects off the ground. We’re reforming foreign investment laws and immigration settings, and our Fast Track Approvals regime is up and running.

“This Government is serious about growing New Zealand’s economy and creating more opportunities for Kiwis to get ahead. The summit is just one part of our ambitious agenda to grow New Zealand’s economy and make life better for Kiwis.”

The Infrastructure Investment Summit programme.

All companies are attending the summit at their own cost, including travel and accommodation.

International attendees come from 14 countries: Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States of America.

