Drought declaration extended across three North Island and top of the South regions

Source: New Zealand Government

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today classified drought conditions in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons, and Marlborough-Tasman regions as a medium-scale adverse event, recognising the worsening conditions faced by many farmers across the country.

Mr McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Paterson said that the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in these areas.

“Below average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in same areas” Mr McClay says.

“Northland, Waikato, King Country, Manawatu, Tararua, Marlborough, Tasman, Nelson and parts of Taupo and Rotorua are all experiencing extended hot, dry conditions. This has reduced pasture growth rates and farmers are having to feed-out earlier to fill the gap.”

Mr McClay says the Government is making a total of $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that work with farmers on the ground across affected regions.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson is encouraging farmers and growers to seek support if they need it.

“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks, and industry representatives if they need advice or support,” Mr Patterson says.

Mr McClay has also instructed The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to continue monitoring the conditions across all regions as temperatures begin to drop and growth slows.

The classifications unlock further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enables the Ministry of Social Development to consider Rural Assistance Payments Minister Paterson says.

Farmers can contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or MPI’s On Farm Support team on 0800 707 133 for support.

