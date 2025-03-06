Warrant to arrest – Rawiri Cave

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are seeking Rawiri Cave, 25, who has a warrant for his arrest.

He is wanted in relation to a number of incidents in Counties Manukau, including aggravated robbery and escapes custody.

Cave has long hair, usually worn in a top knot style, and has two Tā moko style tattoos on the back of his right calf and on his right forearm.

He is known to frequent Counties Manukau, Point Chevalier and Waterview areas.

Anyone with information about Cave is urged to contact Police via 105 online or the 105 phone reporting line, referencing file number 250107/1230.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

