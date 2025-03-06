Recycling Sector – Widespread support to start a Container Return Scheme in NZ

A coalition of 84 companies, councils and not for profit organisations have written to the NZ Government asking them to modernise how we handle waste and litter in New Zealand by starting a Container Return Scheme.

Organisations as diverse and significant as Woolworths, Foodstuffs NZ, Coca Cola, BP, The Warehouse, The University of Auckland, the NZ Beverage Council, the Zero Waste Network and 24 councils, spanning from the Far North to Dunedin, have signed the request and offered to help the Government set up a successful scheme.

“It is great to see retailers, drink producers, councils, recyclers and community organisations coming together to ask the government to start a Container Return Scheme in New Zealand.” said Zero Waste Network Spokesperson Sue Coutts. “We have a common interest in increasing recycling rates and reducing litter and pollution.”

The 84 signatories are asking the Government to prioritise a Container Return Scheme because they are proven to increase recycling rates, create new jobs, and provide fundraising mechanisms for community groups, and the charity sector. A Container Return Scheme lines up with the government’s waste objectives and climate goals, as well as being supported by more than 80% of New Zealanders. (Reloop 2022; Kantar, 2023)

“A 2023 survey showed that 89% New Zealanders like the idea of a Container Return Scheme. Paying a deposit when you buy a drink and getting it back when you drop off the empty bottle or can makes sense to people.” said Sue Coutts. “Communities, clubs and charities could use the scheme to raise funds for sports gear, local projects, school trips and other activities. I know a lot of organisations who would love to be able to do that.”

2.6 billion drink bottles, cans and cartons get sold in New Zealand each year. Less than half of these are collected for recycling, but overseas Container Return Schemes achieve 90% recycling rates.

“We know from the international evidence that Container Return Schemes work. A well-designed scheme would double the return rate for drink bottles and cans from 45% to 90%. These schemes are working well in 57 countries and states around the world from Canada to Europe. It’s time for New Zealand to start a Container Return Scheme so we can create good jobs in the recycling industry and in our regions, and feel proud of our clean green reputation.”

A copy of the full letter to the Minister can be found here: https://44104809.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/44104809/Documents/Advocacy%20documents/2422025%20CRS%20-%20Broad%20Advocacy%20Letter_FINAL.pdf?utm_medium=email&_hsmi=350289176&utm_content=350289176&utm_source=hs_email