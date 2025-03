Source: Health Coalition Aotearoa



Today, Health Coalition Aotearoa, Child Poverty Action Group and NZEI sent an open letter to Prime Minister Chris Luxton, Hon David Seymour (Associate Minister of Health) and Hon Erica Stanford (Minister of Education).

In the letter, we raise concerns about the Prime Minister’s comment about “marmite sandwiches and an apple” regarding the litany of problems with the Ka Ora Ka Ako school lunch programme.

We also propose some solutions to the problems.