Can you help us identify this man?

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police are seeking information to identify a man sought as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, from Auckland City CIB, says the incident is sensitive in nature and occurred in the Auckland City area last year.

“As part of the investigation we have located footage of a man we would like to speak with as part of the investigation,” she says.

“Despite further enquiries being made into this footage we have so far been unable to identify him.

“The public will in no doubt know who he is, and I would encourage them to contact us.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock also encourages the man himself to make contact with Police.

Please contact Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 240616/3973.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI