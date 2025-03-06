Auckland’s flood resilience pilot a success

Source: Auckland Council

Aucklanders have come together to build flood resilience, with a successful pilot programme proving the power of community action. Their efforts have paved the way for region-wide expansion in 2025, helping more neighbourhoods prepare for future storms.

As part of Council’s Making Space for Water programme – a response to the 2023 extreme weather events – the pilot focused on promoting partnership, inclusivity, and local leadership to enhance Auckland’s flood resilience.

Running from September 2023 to December 2024, the pilot:

engaged 1,424 volunteers in resilience-building activities, including clearing critical stream blockages

partnered with 11 organisations to amplify community leadership

delivered 72 community events to improve flood awareness and stormwater management

planted 2,512 native plants in the right places to absorb water and reduce erosion.

Building on this success, 12 community environmental organisations have now been contracted to expand the programme regionwide in 2025 strengthening flood preparedness in at-risk communities by:

increasing public workshops to improve flood literacy and understanding of healthy catchments.

expanding stream restoration efforts to support stormwater management.

strengthening partnerships with mana whenua and local organisations to enhance resilience.

“The 2023 storms showed that we needed to strengthen community connections and invest in community engagement to foster resilience,” says Tom Mansell, Auckland Council’s Head of Sustainable Partnerships.

“This initiative ensures communities aren’t just preparing for floods—they’re actively reducing risk through education and local initiatives.”

Alanah Mullin from EcoMatters is involved in the initiative and highlights the importance of collective action.

“Flooding is a growing challenge, but we can all be part of the solution. Restoring waterways and planting the right native plants in the right places can help absorb stormwater and reduce the impact of heavy rain on our communities,” she says.

“When the city’s drainage system is overwhelmed, healthy streams can play a crucial role in moving excess water to the sea. By working together, we’re making Auckland more resilient—one neighbourhood at a time.”

Tom Mansell agrees.

“This initiative shows the power of community-led action. We’re not just responding to past events—we’re building a more resilient Auckland for the future.”

For more information or to get involved, visit the Auckland Council website.

