Waitara Road roundabout construction progresses

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

The installation of stormwater pipes, signage, footpaths and landscaping is in the works as Te Ara Tutohu: Waitara to Bell Block project on State Highway 3 progresses to the next stage.

Next week, from 11 March, crews will start on the next stage of works, which will see the southbound lane of the Waitara Road roundabout constructed.

Work just completed has seen workers relocate underground services and complete pavement and stormwater work on Raleigh Street (between SH3 and Tate Road).

Access to all businesses and residential properties in the area will be maintained during this next stage of works.

Traffic management

From 8pm 11 March to 5.30am 12 March, the SH3/Waitara Road intersection will be reduced to one lane to allow crews to move the temporary central barrier currently in place, complete temporary line marking, and reinstall the flexible hit sticks in preparation for the latest stage of work to start. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place at the intersection during this work. Delays of up to 5 minutes are possible.

From 12 March to mid-April, SH3 through the Waitara Road intersection will be open to southbound traffic only. Northbound traffic will be detoured on to Raleigh Street and the newly constructed section of Tate Road, which connects directly to SH3. This detour will add less than 5 minutes to travel times.

Due to the limited amount of space available on the road, there will be no space to safely turn right into Raleigh Street from the southbound lane of SH3.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is working with the contractor to ensure construction of the roundabout causes as little disruption as possible.

Waitara Road access

From 12-19 March, both lanes of Waitara Road will be open however motorists turning on to SH3 from Waitara Road will only be able to travel south towards New Plymouth. Motorists who want to travel north will be detoured along Richmond Road where they will be able to turn right and head north at the SH3/Richmond Road intersection. The detour is expected to add up to 5 minutes to travel times.

From 19 March to mid-April, access to SH3 from Waitara Road will be closed while crews complete work in the southbound lane between Raleigh Street and Waitara Road. Access for motorists turning into Waitara Road from the southbound lane of SH3 will remain open. Motorists on Waitara Road who need to access SH3 will be detoured along Richmond Road.

From 12 March to mid-April, northbound traffic on SH3 will need to use the Richmond Road detour to access Waitara Road.

Future work

Planning is underway for sections of SH3 either side of the Waitara Road intersection to be rebuilt and for some line marking and rumble strips to be installed near the Princess Street roundabout. We will provide updates on these once details are confirmed.

MIL OSI