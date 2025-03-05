Release: Labour calls on Govt to condemn Israel’s aid blockade

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government needs to publicly condemn Israel’s cutting off of aid supplies to the war-ravaged people of Gaza.

Israel has cut off aid to Gaza to pressure Hamas into accepting a change in the ceasefire agreement that would allow for hostages to be released without an Israeli troop withdrawal. Aid agencies have confirmed that while thousands of trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire was agreed in January, none have entered since Sunday.

“The deliberate starvation of a people is a crime against humanity, and a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement. The Government should condemn Israel’s move and call for the immediate resumption of aid shipments into Gaza,” Labour associate foreign affairs spokesperson Phil Twyford said.

“Ninety percent of Gazans have been displaced from their homes, and the economy destroyed. They are completely dependent on humanitarian aid for survival at this point.

“It is horrific for Israel to cut off those supplies as a way of applying pressure so they can change the ceasefire agreement. The Government must find its voice and condemn this outrage,” Phil Twyford said.

