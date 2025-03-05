NZTA welcomes sentencings for improper vehicle inspections

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is welcoming the sentencing last week of two individuals involved with unauthorised vehicle inspections.

Following an investigation by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), vehicle inspector Juan Carlos Acarapi Scoria and mechanic Gideon Tali from Automotive New Lynn were sentenced to five months’ community detention and 60 hours’ community work respectively.

They were sentenced in the Waitakere District Court on 27 February 2025 for accessing a computer system (WoF Online) for dishonest purposes.

Acting on a tip off, NZTA found that from 7 June to 8 July 2022 Mr Tali was carrying out WoF inspections without authority. Mr Tali was following the instructions of his employer Mr Scoria and was using Mr Scoria’s vehicle inspector authority to issue warrants of fitness (WoFs).

The investigation established that 121 WoF inspections were registered and 86 WoF labels were issued to vehicles without a proper safety inspection by an authorised vehicle inspector.

To arrive at the sentence, District Court Judge Singh acknowledged the seriousness and period of the offending, that the vehicles may have been unsafe, the issue of integrity and premeditation.

“We welcome the sentencing of these individuals, and hope it serves as a deterrent to others. We don’t tolerate misconduct by appointed vehicle inspectors and inspecting organisations, and we will take action whenever our investigations find unlawful behaviour. The actions of these individuals put road users at risk,” says NZTA Senior Manager Safer Vehicles Nicole Botherway.

“These vehicles had not been checked by an inspector vetted by NZTA to ensure they had the necessary technical skills to understand and meet safety standards. WoF inspections check brakes, tyres and wheels, steering, suspension, exhausts, seatbelts, lighting, and vehicle structure to ensure vehicles are safe and protect people both inside and outside of a vehicle.”

NZTA cancelled all WoFs issued under Mr Acarapi’s name during that period and informed vehicle owners that they needed to get new ones.

NB: The NZTA Safer Vehicles team regularly reviews inspecting organisations and vehicle inspectors to check compliance. If serious non-compliance is found, the team ensures that the right regulatory response is applied, including enforcement action.

MIL OSI