Police can now name the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Nuhaka Opoutama Road on Friday 28 February.

He was 43-year-old Nolan Maru, of Wairoa, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police extends our condolences to Nolan’s family and friends.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

