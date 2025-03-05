First Responders – Papakura fire contained but smoke alert remains in force

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Firefighters have contained a large fire burning at a metal recycling premises in Papakura, but the fire is expected to take several hours to fully extinguish.

Fire and Emergency NZ has 15 fire trucks at the scene, including three aerial appliances, as well as a command unit and support vehicles.

The fire was reported just after 4.30pm. Assistant Commander Chris Delfos says that the initial crews who responded are being relieved by fresh firefighters.

An emergency mobile alert was issued at 5.55pm because of the widespread smoke, particularly to the east of Hunua Road. The smoke warning remains in place. People in areas where there is smoke are advised to stay inside with their doors and windows shut to avoid exposure to the smoke.

Police and St John have also been at the scene, which is routine for a fourth alarm level fire.