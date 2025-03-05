Business Acquisitions – Family Values Drive Kennards Hire’s Kiwi Hire Group Acquisition

Source: Kennards Hire

New Plymouth, New Zealand – 5 March 2025: Family-owned equipment hire company, Kennards Hire, is expanding its footprint into New Plymouth, opening its first branch in the Taranaki region with the strategic acquisition of Kiwi Hire Group.

Following recent openings in Napier and Taupō, the move into New Plymouth marks Kennards Hire’s 31st branch in New Zealand, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to building local communities and industries across the country.

The origins of Kiwi Hire Group go back to 2016 when the Potter family first started building up the business. Over the years, it grew into a trusted name in the Taranaki region, providing specialist gear to local businesses, construction professionals, and DIY customers.

Previously owned and operated by Brad and Christine Potter, the husband-and-wife team will now continue to manage the new Kennards Hire branch. The Potter duo was also delighted to have the majority of the Kiwi Hire Group decide to join the Kennards Hire family in this new chapter.

Brad Potter, Branch Manager of Kennards Hire New Plymouth, said: “Through this acquisition, our goal is to ensure that our customers, and staff, continue to be well looked after. Kennards Hire is a family-owned business with the same aligned values as Kiwi Hire Group – and this has made all the difference.

“Beyond that family connection, our combined expertise and an expanded range of quality equipment will allow us to provide the best possible service to the community for many more years.”

Speaking about the acquisition, Tom Kimber, General Manager of Kennards Hire New Zealand, said: “Following recent branch openings in Taupō and Napier, this new location establishes a key foothold on the west coast of the North Island. Its strategic positioning enhances connectivity between major regional centres, including Taupō, South Waikato, Palmerston North, and Whanganui, enabling us to better support local businesses and communities.

“What makes this expansion even more special is the strong family connection between our businesses. Like Kennards Hire, Kiwi Hire Group is a family-run company built on a foundation of trust, expertise, and customer-first service. We’re proud to continue their legacy and bring our shared values to the New Plymouth community.”

In partnership with KidsCan, Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading charity dedicated to helping children affected by poverty, Kennards Hire New Plymouth will be actively supporting the local community, including partnerships with 11 schools in the region through the KidsCan School Buddy Programme.

Talking to this community engagement, Brad Potter said: “Kiwi Hire Group has always championed our local community, and now, as part of the Kennards Hire family, those values will live on – whether through sponsoring local events like Americarna or supporting schools through the KidsCan partnership. We are immensely proud to contribute to this commitment.”

Christine Potter, Assistant Branch Manager of Kennards Hire New Plymouth, also added: “Becoming part of the Kennards Hire family marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. It will enable us to share our expertise, strengthen the team, broaden our offerings to the local community, and above all, continue delivering outstanding service to our customers.”

The new branch will offer a wide range of high-quality equipment hire products and services as well as access to specialty branches in the region, all made easier through Kennards Hire’s online booking platform.

To celebrate the new opening, Kennards Hire is teaming up with The Rock Taranaki and hosting a Tradie Breakfast at the Kennards Hire New Plymouth Branch, 643 Devon Road on the 7th of March, from 6:30am to 8:30am. For more information, visit the event page here: https://www.rova.nz/events/the-rock-taranaki-kennards-hire-new-plymouth-tradie-breakfast

About Kennards Hire:

About Kennards Hire – New Zealand Kennards Hire is a family-owned and operated company that has been in the hire industry for more than 75 years, with over 215 sites and branches across New Zealand and Australia. Since 1948, its diverse product range extends from general hire equipment for the home renovator and professional tradesperson to specialist equipment and heavy machinery used on some of the largest civil infrastructure and commercial construction projects in two countries. Eden Park Icon Partner, Forsyth Barr Stadium Partner, proud member of the Family Business Association, Member of Hire Industry Association New Zealand, major supporter of KidsCan and Springboard Community Works. Kennardshire.co.nz

Kennards Hire New Plymouth is now open at open at 643 Devon Rd,

About the KidsCan School Buddy Programme:

KidsCan is supported by Kennards Hire and the Kennards Hire Foundation.

Kennards Hire has been running the KidsCan School Buddy Programme since 2014, to help enhance learning environments by offering essential equipment, expert guidance, and volunteer support. Today, up to 367 KidsCan-affiliated schools across the country benefit from this Programme.

To find out more about the valuable work that KidsCan does, visit their website: https://www.kidscan.org.nz/