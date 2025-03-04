Operation Fielder: Ōrere Point investigation update

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Statement attributable to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Investigations are ongoing surrounding the events that unfolded in Ōrere Point on Sunday afternoon.

Our staff involved in the incident are being well-supported through the process.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death for the man who died on the beach.

It is expected that this post-mortem will be completed tomorrow.

Police can confirm the man has now been identified and today his next of kin has been notified.

Police will be releasing further information about this man in due course, once next of kin has time to inform other family members.

Update on the driver:

The 42-year-old driver arrested on Sunday has now been charged over previous alleged offending in the Waitematā District.

He has been charged over aggravated robberies at a Wairau Valley bowling alley on 14 February and a Takapuna bar late on 1 March.

Overall, he faces two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of commission of a crime with a firearm.

The man has also been charged with impersonating Police in relation to the 14 February offending.

In that instance it will be alleged he wore clothing that resembled Police uniform.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the North Shore District Court on 10 March.

Continued appeal for footage:

Police are aware there were quite a number of people in and around the beach at the time this incident unfolded on Sunday.

We were able to speak to some witnesses at the time, but we still need to hear from others about what they saw.

If you have yet to speak to Police, please contact us.

Likewise, the investigation team would like any footage captured to be sent to Police to assist the investigation.

If you have footage, please contact Police online or call 105. A member of the investigation team will be in contact about the next steps.

Please use the reference number 250302/2478 or cite ‘Operation Fielder’.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI