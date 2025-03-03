Napier Sailing Club Proves a Powerhouse

Source: Press Release Service

Napier Sailing Club’s junior sailors have once again demonstrated their strength on the national stage with an outstanding performance at the New Zealand International Optimist Dinghy Association Ranking Selection Regatta. Eight sailors from Napier’s Optimist program competed against the country’s best, with standout results from Jake Dickey (2nd place) and Blake Duncan (5th place), securing their spots among the top five sailors selected to represent New Zealand at the Optimist World Championships in Slovenia later this year. Impressively, all Napier sailors finished within the top 55 Sailors in New Zealand.

Blake Duncan’s selection marks his second consecutive year qualifying for the Team selected to represent Aotearoa, a testament to his dedication and skill. He will have the opportunity to compete again next year, solidifying his place as one of the country’s top young sailors.

A Legacy of Success Built on Dedication

Napier Sailing Club’s junior program, currently boasting 40 active Optimist sailors, is one of the most successful in New Zealand despite drawing from a small population. The club ranks as the third-best rated junior sailing program in the country (based on results over the last 20 years), a remarkable achievement considering the size and isolation of the region. This success is the result of two decades of dedication from volunteers, parents, and the wider club community. Napier Sailing Club understands that without junior sailors, the club is only one generation away from decline, making its commitment to youth sailing a top priority.

The club runs five Learn to Sail programs annually and has built a strong reputation for developing top talent. A key factor in its success is the strategic use of professional, international-quality coaching, led by program mastermind Adrian Mannering. The club also receives vital support from sponsors such as The Rodney Green Foundation, Theatrical Solutions and Kerbside Services, as well as parents who invest significant time and effort, traveling across the country up to 15 times a year as well as internationally for top-tier competitions.

Sailing: More Than Just a Sport

Beyond competition, sailing provides young athletes with physical and mental challenges that build resilience, discipline, and problem-solving skills. It keeps children active, engaged, and off screens while also instilling a sense of responsibility as they learn to care for and maintain their boats. The friendships formed through sailing are lifelong, forged through shared experiences on and off the water.

Sailing is also woven into the fabric of who we are. From the great Polynesian navigators who first sailed to Aotearoa using only the stars and ocean currents, to the modern sailors competing on the world stage, our connection to the sea is deep and enduring. It is through sailing that we explore, connect, and grow—just as our ancestors did before us.

A Club Committed to Growth and Sustainability

Napier Sailing Club is not only focused on competitive success but also on expanding access to the sport. Programs like the Runa and Kokohaha Schools Sailing Program—run in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Yachting New Zealand—along with the Sailability initiative, ensure that sailing is accessible to a diverse range of participants, including those with disabilities. The club’s exceptional facilities, which hosted the prestigious Optimist World Championships in 2011, provide New Zealand’s premier environment for both learning and high-performance training and racing. Additionally, all regattas at Napier Sailing Club adhere to a Clean Regatta policy, reinforcing a commitment to environmental sustainability.

With a strong foundation of dedicated volunteers, world-class coaching, and an unwavering focus on junior development, Napier Sailing Club continues to punch well above its weight, securing its place as a powerhouse of New Zealand junior sailing.

Join Napier Sailing Club Learn to Sail Program

The September School Holiday Learn to Sail program is now open for bookings, with only 24 spots available. Bookings are essential and must be confirmed. Additional Learn to Sail programs will be held in December (post-school) and late January (before Term 1 starts). Napier Sailing Club are currently taking bookings—don’t miss out on the opportunity to get involved in this fantastic program!

Book in your future Sailor at manager@napiersailingclub.org.nz

www.Napiersailingclub.org.nz | +64 06 835 8311

