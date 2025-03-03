Have you seen Jarridyn?

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

The 25-year-old Mangere man has been reported missing in Blockhouse Bay.

He was last seen heading eastbound towards the Caltex service station from the Woolworths supermarket on Donovan Street last Friday, 28 February around 7:20pm.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark-coloured shorts and black sandals.

Jarridyn has familiar links to the South Auckland region.

Police and Jarridyn’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home safely.

If you have any information, or have seen Jarridyn, please contact Police on 105 and quote reference number 250225/1525.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI