Serious assault, Palmerston North

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

Police are making enquiries after a man was found with critical injuries at a Cloverlea address yesterday.

He was transported to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A scene guard is in place at the address, and a scene examination will be carried out over the coming days.

We would like to reassure the public that preliminary enquiries have established this is an isolated incident.

Residents will notice an additional Police presence in the area while our enquiries are carried out.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI