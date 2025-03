Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

A truck has broken down on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, between Kennedy Road and the Meeanee Road overbridge.

The southern lane is completely blocked and there is significant traffic in the area.

Towing is being arranged for the truck and could take up to an hour.

Motorists heading south between Napier and Hastings are asked to take alternative routes in the meantime.

