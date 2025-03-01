Further appeal for missing man Geoffrey Kelly

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police searching for missing man Geoffrey Kelly in Hikumutu are appealing for CCTV from the area.

Geoffrey’s car was found empty on Friday 21 February on the side of Makomiko Road, and he has not been seen since.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone on Makomiko Road or Hikumutu Road who has CCTV at their property.

We are still also appealing for any sightings of Geoffrey between 21 February and now.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number 250222/1771.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI