Waimauku Automotive Launches TradeTyres

radeTyres offers an extensive online catalogue featuring thousands of tyre options from leading brands, catering to a wide range of vehicles and driving needs. Customers can now conveniently browse and compare tyres from the comfort of their homes, making informed decisions with detailed product descriptions and specifications readily available. The user-friendly website ensures a seamless and efficient online shopping experience, simplifying the often daunting task of finding the perfect tyres.

This new online platform provides customers with unparalleled flexibility in tyre delivery and installation. Shoppers can choose from multiple delivery options, including direct delivery to their home, delivery to a preferred installer in their local area, or, most conveniently, collection and fitting directly at Waimauku Automotive.

By launching TradeTyres, Waimauku Automotive is bridging the gap between online convenience and trusted local service. Customers can leverage the ease of online shopping while benefiting from the expertise and reliability of a physical workshop. The ability to have tyres fitted at Waimauku Automotive eliminates the need to search for a separate installer, ensuring a hassle-free and efficient experience.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce TradeTyres to the New Zealand market,” said a spokesperson for Waimauku Automotive. “This online platform allows us to extend our reach and provide customers with access to a vast selection of high-quality tyres at competitive prices. We understand the importance of convenience and reliability, which is why we offer multiple delivery and installation options, including professional fitting at our Waimauku workshop.”

Waimauku Automotive’s team of experienced and certified technicians are ready to provide expert tyre fitting, balancing, and wheel alignment services. This ensures optimal performance, safety, and longevity for every vehicle. Customers can have confidence knowing their vehicles are in capable hands, receiving top-notch service from a trusted local provider.

The launch of TradeTyres reflects Waimauku Automotive’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining the convenience of online shopping with the reliability of a physical workshop, they are setting a new standard for tyre retail in New Zealand.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.tradetyres.co.nz to explore the extensive range of tyre options and take advantage of the convenient delivery and installation services offered. Waimauku Automotive is dedicated to providing a seamless and enjoyable tyre shopping experience, ensuring customers find the perfect tyres for their vehicles.

Waimauku Automotive is a trusted and reputable automotive service provider located in Waimauku, New Zealand. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, they offer a wide range of automotive services, including mechanical repairs, vehicle maintenance, and now, comprehensive tyre solutions through TradeTyres.

TradeTyres, launched by Waimauku Automotive, is a leading online tyre retail platform offering a vast selection of high-quality tyres from top brands at competitive prices. With convenient delivery and installation options, TradeTyres provides a seamless and efficient tyre shopping experience.

27 February 2025

