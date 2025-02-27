Sino Land is Well-Positioned to Capitalise on Opportunities Stable Interim Dividend at HK15 Cents per Share

Source: Media Outreach

Summary of 2024/2025Interim Results

The Group’s unaudited underlying profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (“Interim Period”) was HK$2,241 million (2023: HK$2,945 million).

Steady interim dividend at HK15 cents per share.

Attributable revenue from property sales for the Interim Period, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$2,448 million (2023: HK$6,635 million). Five new residential projects scheduled for launch in 2025.

The Group has a visible pipeline for property sales recognition. Approximately HK$11.3 billion of total attributable contracted sales are yet to be recognised, with approximately HK$9.1 billion expected for recognition in the second half of FY2024/2025.

Attributable gross rental revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,748 million (2023: HK$1,777 million).

The Group’s hotel revenue, including attributable share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$794 million compared with HK$811 million in the same period last year. Gross operating profit was HK$261 million, an increase of 2.8% compared with HK$254 million in the same period last year.

As at 31st December, 2024, the Group had a land bank of approximately 19.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, sufficient to meet the Group’s development needs over the next few years. The Group will continue to be selective in replenishing its land bank to optimise its earnings potential.

Financial Highlights

For the six months ended 31 December: 2024 2023 Change Revenue HK$3,854 million HK$4,923 million -21.7% Underlying profit HK$2,241 million HK$2,945 million -23.9% Profit attributable to shareholders HK$1,820 million HK$2,616 million -30.4% Dividend per share Interim HK15 cents HK15 cents –

Results and Business Highlights

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2025 – Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 83) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (the “Interim Period”). The Group’s unaudited underlying profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties for the Interim Period was HK$2,241 million (2023: HK$2,945 million). Underlying earnings per share was HK$0.26 (2023: HK$0.35).

After taking into account the revaluation loss (net of deferred taxation) on investment properties of HK$407 million (2023: revaluation loss of HK$142 million), which is a non-cash item, the Group reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$1,820 million for the Interim Period (2023: HK$2,616 million). Earnings per share was HK$0.21 (2023: HK$0.31).

Interim dividend of HK$15 cents per share

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK15 cents per share. (2023: HK15 cents per share). The steady interim dividend underscores the Group’s solid financial position. As at 31 December 2024, the Group had net cash of HK$45,880 million.

Property Sales – Five new projects scheduled for launch in 2025

Total revenue from property sales for the Interim Period, including property sales of associates and joint ventures, attributable to the Group was HK$2,448 million (2023: HK$6,635 million).

The Group has five new residential projects scheduled for launch in 2025. These include ONE CENTRAL PLACE in Central, Yau Tong Ventilation Building Property Development, Grand Mayfair III in Yuen Long, and LOHAS Park Package Thirteen Property Development in Tseung Kwan O which have obtained pre-sale consents. In addition, the Group expects to obtain pre-sale consent for Wing Kwong Street/Sung On Street Development Project in To Kwa Wan in calendar year 2025. The timing for launching these projects for sale will depend on when the pre-sale consent is received and the prevailing market conditions. Subsequent to the Interim Period, certain units of La Montagne in Wong Chuk Hang were launched for sale in January 2025.

As at 31 December 2024, the Group had a land bank of approximately 19.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, which is sufficient to meet the Group’s development needs over the next few years.

Diversified and balanced investment properties portfolio showed long-term resilience

For the Interim Period, the Group’s attributable gross rental revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,748 million (2023: HK$1,777 million), representing a decrease of 1.6% year-on-year. This decline was primarily due to emerging challenges in the retail sector. Given the dynamic nature of the current operating environment, the Group is continuously refining and optimising our tenant mix, while also organising ongoing marketing and promotional activities in our shopping malls to boost foot traffic.

Among the different sectors, residential showed the biggest improvement, with occupancy rate rising by 1.1 percentage points to 89.0 % (2023: 87.9%). The industrial sector also saw an increase of 0.2 percentage points to 89.7% (2023: 89.5%). Hong Kong remains well-positioned to capitalise on its status as an international hub and financial centre. The ongoing integration into national development initiatives such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Northern Metropolis proposed by the HKSAR Government, will further bolster Hong Kong’s role as a key hub connecting the country with the world. Additionally, the various talent schemes launched by the HKSAR Government, along with the recent pickup in financial market activities, are expected to bolster the Group’s rental income over time.

As at 31 December 2024, the Group has approximately 13.2 million square feet of attributable floor area of investment properties and hotels in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

Hotel Operations – Continuous improvement in profitability

In 2024, Hong Kong saw a steady improvement in tourism. Visitors from Mainland China made up 76% of total visitor arrivals, posting a year-on-year increase of 27% to 34.0 million. Long-haul markets also experienced more than a 50% growth. The Group’s overseas operations in Singapore and Sydney continued to deliver encouraging results, with continuous improvement in gross operating profit during the Interim Period. For the Interim Period, the Group’s hotel operating profit increased by 2.8% to HK$261 million, driven by sustained occupancy rates and stringent cost containment measures.

Looking ahead, the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park in the first quarter of 2025, the development of panda tourism, and the resumption of multiple-entry permits for Shenzhen residents are expected to support the growth of the tourism industry and inject new momentum into Hong Kong’s hospitality industry. Management continued to prioritise cost control while actively seeking new strategies to enhance the quality of our hotel services and improve efficiency.

With robust financials and sustainable strategies, the Group is well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities

The Group is making steady strides on its sustainability journey. In the Interim Period, Sino Land was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) while maintaining its position in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index for the third consecutive year. In addition, Sino Land has recently been selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and achieved an AA+ rating in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series for the second consecutive year. These recognitions reaffirm Sino Land’s commitment to promoting ESG and sustainability.

Our robust financials and sustainable business strategies underpin the Group’s commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders:

Approximately HK$11.3 billion of total attributable contracted sales are yet to be recognised, with approximately HK$9.1 billion expected for recognition in the second half of FY2024/2025.

Five new residential projects scheduled for launch in 2025.

Diversified and growing investment property portfolio providing stable recurrent income.

Committed to sustainability and promoting positivity in the community.

Strong financial position to support future growth

“Looking ahead to 2025, the Group will remain vigilant and adaptable amidst the rapidly evolving macroeconomic environment. Our leadership emphasises the importance of solid fundamentals, deep customer insights, sustainability and the commitment to excellence. We shall continue to enhance productivity and efficiency, along with careful financial management. With robust financials and sustainable business strategies, the Group is well equipped to navigate challenges and seize opportunities that arise,” said Mr. Robert Ng Chee Siong, Chairman of Sino Land.

Please download photos from here.

Hashtag: #SinoLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.