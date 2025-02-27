Large car enthusiast event, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Attributable to Sergeant Ben Rutherford:

Police are warning motorists to expect delays on some Canterbury roads ahead of a large car enthusiast event this weekend, and are asking people to report any unlawful activity seen.

Police will have extra staff out on Christchurch and rural Canterbury roads monitoring the event, which is due to take place across three nights.

The Antisocial Road User Team will be joined by additional staff, with one clear message: Dangerous driving behaviour will not be tolerated.

We have been in contact with the event organiser who has been very receptive and while we do not expect there to be any issues at the event itself, we know from previous years there may be unlawful activity from a small section of attendees and other motorists following the event.

We want people to enjoy themselves, however not at the expense of others. Where illegal activity is identified Police will be talking enforcement action.

Antisocial road user activity not only puts the drivers at risk, but also passengers, bystanders, and members of the public.

If you witness any unlawful driving behaviour please contact Police, you can report information to us at 111 if it’s happening now or via 105 either online or over the phone if it’s after the fact.

