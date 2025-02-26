Roman Blinds Direct Unveils New Website for Smarter, Faster, and Personalised Shopping Experience

Source: Press Release Service – New Zealand

Roman Blinds Enhances Customer Experience With Quick Quotes, Customisation, and Effortless Ordering

Roman Blinds Direct, a leading blind supplier with a strong hold over the industry for the last 20 years, launched its brand-new website on 24 February 2025. The website is a sign of the commitment of the company towards its customers so that they can enjoy a streamlined shopping experience by providing a fully customisable selection of blinds and curtains. There’s an option for every customer.

The brand-new website offers customers the best blinds shopping experience while providing high-quality fabrics and smart integration in their products. Customers don’t need to wait even for a few seconds to get their quote once they have selected their preferred fabric, colour, and measurement options.

Key Features of the New Website

The main motivation behind the new website was user convenience and an intuitive shopping experience. Some of the standout features include:

Instant Quotes with a Few Clicks: Unlike traditional online blind stores, with Roman Blinds Direct, you can receive a quote for your customised selection in just a few simple steps. Once you have selected the desired fabric, colour, measurements, fitting type, lining options, and cord side, you will get a quote immediately. If you are satisfied with your selection and the quote, you can place your order and expect a delivery right at your doorstep.

Full-Customisation Options: With the new website, you do not need to settle for anything less, as customers have the flexibility to design their blinds exactly how they want.

Measurement: Enter the desired width and height.

Fitting Type: Choose between inside or outside fit.

Lining Options: Standard, thermal, blockout, or no lining.

Cord Placement: Left-hand side, right-hand side, or motorised control.

Motorisation for Effortless Control: Customers can also opt for a motorised feature for a smart experience. They get to select a rechargeable battery or a 240V power supply and their preferred remote controller for easy operation.

Enhancing Customer Experience

The revamped website is not only made to enhance the purchasing process but also to ensure a smooth customisation of blinds and curtains to satisfy the customers. Roman Blinds Direct remains committed to providing only high-quality products and services to customers through a website that is easy to use and informative.

“With the instant quotes, detailed customisation options, and a streamlined ordering process, our customers get an absolutely seamless and hassle-free blinds shopping experience from start to finish,” says Bernie Dalzel, Owner of Roman Blinds Direct.

About Roman Blinds Direct

Roman Blinds Direct is known for its high-quality, customisable, and motorised blinds for the last 2 decades. The company ensures that your homes and offices are functional while not compromising on style. With a strong, dedicated team to meet the requirements of its customers, Roman Blinds continues to improve its services.

For more information on stylish and functional blinds and curtains, visit their website.

Media Release on 26 February 2025

Media Contact

Bernie Dalzel, Roman Blinds Direct

Email: bernie@romanblindsdirect.co.nz

Phone: 07 847 8829

Website: https://romanblindsdirect.co.nz/

Media: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5fzarvcl4A

