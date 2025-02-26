Gang members charged after firearms discovery

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police have recovered a cache of firearms at a Papatoetoe property overnight.

Earlier in the evening, just before 8.30pm, the Police Eagle helicopter located a vehicle of interest from a previous firearms incident.

Inspector Dave Christoffersen, Area Commander for Counties Manukau West, says in that incident a firearm had allegedly been presented at a person on Monday night.

“After Eagle located the vehicle on Ferndown Avenue, ground staff made an approach to the address it was parked outside,” he says.

“Armed staff voice appealed for the occupants to come outside, to which they complied.”

Police carried out a search of the address.

Inside, numerous firearms along with ammunition were located, Inspector Christoffersen says.

These included: two shotguns, two SKS assault rifles, a MSSA rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Police have since arrested and charged two patched members of the TwoEight Brotherhood gang.

The pair, aged 27 and 34, face 10 charges each relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

“This is an outstanding result from our frontline staff working to keep the community safe last night,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“There is no tolerance for intimidation or violence, and we will continue to go after those who are involving themselves in this offending.

“Police will continue to investigate the initial firearms incident from Monday night, which fortunately did not result in any injuries.”

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI