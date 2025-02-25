Serious crash, Manners Street, Wellington

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Manners Street, central Wellington, following a collision between a pedestrian and a bus.

The incident happened about 4.40pm, between Victoria and Cuba streets.

One person is in a critical condition.

Part of Manners Street will be closed to traffic and pedestrians while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI