Serious crash, Manners Street, Wellington

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Manners Street, central Wellington, following a collision between a pedestrian and a bus.
The incident happened about 4.40pm, between Victoria and Cuba streets.
One person is in a critical condition.
Part of Manners Street will be closed to traffic and pedestrians while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
