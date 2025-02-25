ISCA Forms Partnership with Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) to Establish Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification Programme in China

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in Suzhou, China, to establish pathways for students in China to pursue the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ). The newly-formed partnership marks the first collaboration with a university in China for ISCA, since the launch of its first ever Representative Office in Nanjing in November 2024.

ISCA’s Partnership to Nurture Accountancy Talent in China

Under the partnership, eligible undergraduate accounting students from International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) at XJTLU will enjoy exemptions for selected subjects under the Foundation Programme (FP) of the SCAQ. Upon completion of the FP, students will be conferred the Professional Business Accountant (PBA) title, which is the first step in their journey towards becoming a Chartered Accountant of Singapore. The exemptions provide XJTLU accounting students with an accelerated pathway towards a career in professional accountancy, and helps to further foster interest in accountancy as a study of choice in China. In addition, ISCA will award 20 scholarships amongst the top 5% of students annually, which will cover the fees of the FP.

The collaboration between ISCA and XJTLU will be the first stage of a deeper and longer-term partnership between both institutions. Accounting students from IBSS will be connected with companies in China such as Tencent, DBS China, PwC China and the Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island (SNECO), who have been recognised as an Accredited Training Organisations (ATO) of ISCA. The network of ATOs in China is expected to grow over the next few years.

Professor Jorg Bley, Dean of IBSS, said: “We are immensely proud that our BA Accounting programme has become the first in China to receive accreditation from ISCA. This milestone not only underscores the global recognition of our programme’s academic rigor and quality but also reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready accounting professionals who meet international standards. At IBSS, we strive to bridge East and West by providing our students with world-class education and opportunities to excel in a competitive global landscape. The cooperation with ISCA is a testament to our dedication to innovation, excellence, and the continuous pursuit of delivering value to our students and the broader business community.”

The MOU was signed earlier today by Mr Tan Wei Luo, Divisional Director for Qualification, Market & Growth at ISCA, and Professor Jorg Bley, Dean of IBSS at XJTLU’s Suzhou Industrial Park campus. The signing ceremony was attended by leaders from Suzhou Industrial Park, representatives from ISCA and XJTLU, invited guests from the accounting and business sectors in China and Singapore, as well as the inaugural batch of 20 student scholarship recipients from IBSS at XJTLU.

Establishing ISCA’s Presence in China

As part of broader plans to expand ISCA’s presence in China, ISCA will also be launching ISCA Professional Services (PS) Centres in 10 cities around the world by June. These PS centres will serve as a conduit to promote regionalisation and availability of professional services such as sustainability, legal, and other corporate services, to meet the needs of Singaporean businesses in China and vice versa.

The ISCA PS Centre is poised to amplify the demand for professional services and accounting expertise. Hence, our partnership with XJTLU marks a pivotal first step in our strategy designed to nurture and grow a robust pipeline of accounting professionals. This collaboration is essential in addressing the growing needs of the business ecosystem in China.” said Ms Claire Qian, ISCA Chapter Chairperson for Shanghai.

“The cooperation between ISCA and XJTLU will deepen the cooperation and exchanges between China and Singapore in the field of accounting and other professional services,” said Mr Qian Fudan, Director (Performance and Asset Management Division) at the Financial Audit Bureau in Suzhou Industrial Park. “This will ensure the growth of more accounting talent with professional capabilities and global experience to support the vision and goal of building a world-class high-tech park with innovation and excellence.”

Hashtag: #ISCA #Accountancy #DifferenceMakers #西交利物浦大学

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.