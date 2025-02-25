Fresh from France: Sustainable Apple Delights Mark Great Success in Malaysia

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 February 2025 – France has over 100 different apple varieties thanks to its unique climate and fertile soil. Recently, climate change has significantly impacted global agriculture, particularly affecting fruit cultivation. Following a challenging harvest in 2023, Europe’s apple production faces its second-lowest level of the century, primarily due to severe frost conditions in Eastern Europe, which results in a total yield of just 10.2 million tons—a decline of 1.3 million tons compared to the previous year. In contrast, France’s total apple production in 2024 remains relatively stable, at 1.4 million tons (figures finalized in November 2024). This reflects a slight decrease from 2023 but represents a stable crop compared to the three-year average, showcasing the resilience of French apple cultivation.

Interfel Malaysia Kombucha Workshop

The outlook for specific apple varieties varies widely. While the yield of some of the major French varieties such as Golden and Gala has increased —by 8% for Golden and 1% for Gala— other varieties, such as Granny Smith and Fuji, have declined by 26-30%. The production of club varieties and local selections has also decreased this year. For instance, Pink Lady, France’s third-largest variety, yielded 154,000 tons, indicating a 10% decline. Meanwhile, the crop of Jazz has decreased by 19%.

For more than 25 years, French apple growers have proactively embraced innovative and adaptive measures. They are implementing sustainable agricultural practices such as precision irrigation, soil management, and environmentally friendly pest control to ensure the healthy growth of the trees and enhance their resilience. These methods not only protect the environment but also secure a sustainable supply of high-quality apples. Each apple not only tastes delicious but also embodies this commitment.

To introduce the authenticity of its produce and its process of responsible farming, INTERFEL hosted a series of annual activities in Malaysia. The series of activities include French Apple Kombucha Workshop for influencers, consumer roadshow, and in-store samplings at major retail stores such as AEON, Lotus, Econsave, and Jaya Gorcer. The activities happened from December 2024 until March 2025 with great success.

With emphasis on sustainability, Interfel aims to expand their initiative by promoting diverse methods of consuming French Apples and supporting sustainability through various activities that offer versatile uses for French Apples, promoting health, and minimizing the environmental footprint—all while celebrating the varied culinary possibilities of this nutritious fruit.

These activities were a resounding success, drawing the participation of 20 local influencers in the French Apple Kombucha Workshop and reaching over thousands of consumers through in-store samplings. Consumers also enjoyed lively roadshow events featuring fun games and exciting prizes, making the experience both memorable and interactive. French apples are still in season and available at major Malaysian supermarkets until March 2025.

Today, almost 1,300 French apple growers are committed to producing high-quality apples that are both environmentally friendly and rich in taste. Want to discover more delicious recipes and updates about French apples? Follow us on social media @FruitVegFromFR for the latest news and event information, letting you get up close and personal with this delightful and healthy offering from France!

