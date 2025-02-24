Wellsford subdivision granted COVID fast-track consent – EPA

Source: Environmental Protection Authority



An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Wellsford North residential subdivision in Wellsford, Auckland.

Wellsford Welding Club Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves constructing a residential subdivision on Rodney and Monowai Streets in Wellsford, Auckland.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 214 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Note that this application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and not the more recent Fast-track legislation.