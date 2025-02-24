Serious crash, Courtenay Place, Wellington

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police are at the scene of a crash on Courtenay Place, near Cambridge Terrace, in Wellington.

Emergency services were notified of the collision, involving a vehicle and pedestrian, about 8.25pm.

The victim is being transported to hospital in a critical condition and the Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Both sides of Courtenay Place are being closed to traffic, between Tory Street and Cambridge Terrace.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI