Police put pressure on gangs

Police have filed over 3000 charges against gang members since the introduction of the Gangs Act in late November.

Between 21 November 2024 and 19 February 2025, Police filed 337 charges for insignia breaches and 3037 charges for other offending including serious violence, drugs, and firearms.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says the charges are a result of targeted enforcement action against those causing fear and harm in our communities.

“Our expectations around this legislation have been clear from the very beginning — if you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect Police attention — and these numbers demonstrate that.

“They also paint a picture of other very serious offending committed by those in or connected to gangs, including possession of illicit drugs and unlawful firearms and violence.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Commissioner Chambers are today visiting the Gang Disruption Unit in Counties Manukau to celebrate the success of Operation Nickel – a nationally-led plan to support all Police staff with the new enforcement powers.

Operation Nickel ran from 21 November 2024 to 31 January 2025.

“Police around the country have done an outstanding job from planning right through to implementation on the frontline,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“Nationwide, we continue to see generally high levels of compliance with the Act.

“In the months before the legislation came into effect, Police met with gangs to ensure they were clear on our enforcement approach and to encourage them to make good choices.

“The high level of compliance we’re seeing now reflects the fact most gangs have exercised good judgement. We acknowledge and continue to encourage that.

“It’s a positive start, and my staff continue to follow up reported breaches, either at the time of the offence or at a later date.

“The policing of gangs is and will remain an all-of-Police priority.”

As announced last year, the work of Operation Cobalt will be continued through District staff including Gang Disruption Units and coordinated by the National Gang Unit.

Operation Cobalt ran across all 12 Police districts for two and a half years. In that time, 107,073 charges were filed.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and successes of all those staff involved in Operation Cobalt over the past two and a half years, from national coordinators to frontline teams that have made a real impact in combatting gang-related crime,” Commissioner Chambers says.

“It’s pleasing to see the NGU, and District Gang Disruption Units up and running, assisting with search warrants, investigations and helping apprehend priority offenders.

“Police will take every opportunity to enforce the law. The pressure on gang members is not going away.”

POLICING GANGS – BY THE NUMBERS

Op Nickel/Gangs Act (21 November 2024 – 19 February 2025):

76 patches seized

patches seized 316 additional insignia items seized

additional insignia items seized 337 insignia breach charges under Gangs Act

insignia breach charges under Gangs Act 3037 other charges against gang members (including drugs, firearms, serious violence)

other charges against gang members (including drugs, firearms, serious violence) 67 firearms seized from gang members

Note: No dispersal notices, non-consorting charges or prohibition orders have been issued.

Operation Cobalt (June 2022 – December 2024):

1,954 search warrants

search warrants 1,069 warrantless searches

warrantless searches 107,073 charges filed

charges filed 143,610 IONs issued (traffic-related offending)

IONs issued (traffic-related offending) 757 firearms seized

