Media Advisory: Waitematā East Custody Unit re-opens

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police invites media to the re-opening of the Waitematā East Custody Unit on Tuesday 25 February.

The Custody Unit will be based at the North Shore Policing Centre.

Minister of Police Mark Mitchell, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, and District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan will open the facility.

Media are invited to cover the opening, which includes speeches, ribbon cutting and a tour of the facility.

Media are required to RSVP to the event by emailing media@police.govt.nz. On the day you will be escorted by a representative from the Police Media Team to the location.

KEY DETAILS:

Where:

North Shore Policing Centre, 52 Parkway Drive, Rosedale

When:

Tuesday 25 February 2025.

9am (arrive before 8.45am)

Important Notes:

Parking is limited – please allow additional time for arrival.

The District Custody Unit will begin accepting detainees after this event has concluded.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI