Generali Hong Kong Champions Inclusion Through LGBTQI+ Video Series Reaching Over 5 Million Views

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – Generali Hong Kong continues to lead efforts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) through its continued commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and promoting understanding and respect across the broader community. Reflecting its mission to be a “Lifetime Partner”, these efforts highlight the company’s dedication to driving positive impact.

Generali Hong Kong champions inclusion with an LGBTQI+ video series that has garnered over 5 million views.

Generali Hong Kong’s DE&I initiatives extend across LGBTQI+ inclusion, women empowerment, neurodiversity, disability support, and the impactful The Human Safety Net program. As part of the LGBTQI+ inclusion initiatives, a series of LGBTQI+ educational and awareness videos, successfully launched to foster a more inclusive society through engaging and heartfelt storytelling, has surpassed 5 million views and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

LGBTQI+ is an initalism for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning (or Genderqueer/Queer), and Intersex, while the “+” represents other diverse gender identities and orientations.

Launched just six months ago, the LGBTQI+ video series was originated by Generali Hong Kong and produced in collaboration with G Dot TV, a Hong Kong-based media platform dedicated to empowering the LGBTQI+ community. Throughout the production process, the series brought together community members and allies to share their authentic stories, shed light on the challenges they face and raise public awareness.

Globally, Generali supports LGBTQI+ inclusion through a range of initiatives, including its employee resource group (ERG), WE PROUD. This ERG is dedicated to promoting insight-sharing and fostering collaboration across Generali’s global markets. It also stimulates and supports local business units in their participation in Pride events and local initiatives. Its work is part of a broader strategy to create inclusive workplaces and communities, reflecting Generali’s ongoing commitment to DE&I.

Ady Law, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Generali Hong Kong, shared, “At Generali Hong Kong, we are committed to fostering a workplace culture that encourages innovation, celebrates diversity, and empowers talent to thrive. This video series reflects Generali’s value of building an inclusive society where everyone feels valued and supported to express their true selves.”

Cammy Kwok, Director of G Dot TV, added, “We deeply appreciate Generali Hong Kong’s efforts to involve the community in producing this video series to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a community-based media platform, we are committed to amplifying the voices of the LGBTQI+ community, and we are grateful that Generali Hong Kong shares our values. Throughout the production process, their team demonstrated a strong commitment to understanding the community’s needs and authentic stories, enabling us to connect with community members and public in meaningful ways. Their actions truly embody the spirit of diversity and inclusion.”

Generali Hong Kong’s efforts to create an inclusive workplace have been recognized with prestigious industry awards, including the Grand Award winner in the ‘Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility’ category at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards, the Corporate Social Responsibility – Excellence Performance award at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Financial Institution Awards and the Top Insurance Employer by Insurance Business Asia.

