Man arrested – Birkenhead stabbing

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Matt Bartlett:

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing in Birkenhead on 4 February.

The man was arrested during a search warrant at a Northcote address yesterday morning and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. His bail will be opposed.

We would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance and information provided that assisted our investigation.

I would like to acknowledge the various Police teams who have worked tirelessly on this case, as part of our ongoing dedication to holding offenders to account.

