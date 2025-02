Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Spur Road, Hadlow, in the Timaru District.

The crash was discovered about midday today and is thought to have occurred overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI