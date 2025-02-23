Biosecurity New Zealand Birkdale fruit fly update, February 23 2025

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

MPI is providing daily 10am updates for any significant developments regarding the Oriental fruit fly response.

There is no significant update at this time. No further fruit flies have been detected. Today, our team continues its work on the ground checking traps, collecting waste from bins in the area for safe disposal, and talking to the local community, who we thank for their co-operation.

Please find our latest press release from yesterday here:

Biosecurity New Zealand media release – Birkdale fruit fly update

