Have you seen Geoffrey?

Police are asking for anyone in the area of Makokomiko Road, Hikumutu, to keep an eye out for missing man Geoffrey Kelly.

Geoffrey’s car was located about 10.30am yesterday (Friday) morning in a ditch on Makokomiko Road, however he was not in the vehicle.

It is believed he may have walked to get assistance and become disoriented, has taken shelter somewhere, or has gotten a lift from a passerby.

He was last seen on Thursday night, wearing grey knee-length shorts, jandals, a tan sweatshirt and glasses.

If you have any information that might help us locate Geoffrey, please call 105 and quote reference number P061689135.

