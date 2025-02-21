Update – man arrested in relation to assault, Miramar

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the serious assault in Miramar last weekend.

Emergency services were called about 4.55pm on Saturday 15 February to Miramar Ave, after a man had been approached by a group of young people and assaulted, falling and striking his head.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition and remains there, where he is continuing to receive treatment.

Today, an 18-year-old man was located and arrested, and has been charged with wounding with intent to injure.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to thank those who came to the man’s aid immediately after the assault.

We are also grateful to those members of the public who came forward and shared valuable information.

