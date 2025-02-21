Three prime New Zealand islands join global restoration campaign

Source: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and partners are joining the international Island-Ocean Connection Challenge (IOCC) to boost conservation efforts on subantarctic Maukahuka/Auckland Island, Rakiura/Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands.

The IOCC, led by international conservation groups, Island Conservation and Re:wild, and UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, aims to restore at least 40 globally significant island-ocean ecosystems around the world by 2030.

An ambitious plan to remove invasive species, protect threatened wildlife, and restore the island ecosystems so they’re resilient to climate change has been agreed by DOC, Ngāi Tahu, Moriori, Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri and community partners.

DOC’s Director-General Penny Nelson says joining the IOCC will help New Zealand promote and amplify groundbreaking island conservation on the world stage.

“For millions of years, New Zealand’s native species evolved separately from the rest of the world. They’re unique, they’re only found here, and once they’re gone from here, they’re gone from everywhere.

“These islands are precious remnants of a prehistoric world. Protecting and restoring them will make sure they become safe havens for iconic native species once more.

“We want to see the return of fields of chest-high flowering megaherbs on Maukahuka/Auckland Island, thriving colonies of diverse seabirds like tāiko and albatross on the Chatham Islands and Rakiura becoming a refuge for kākāpō.

“Partnering with the IOCC connects us with international donors who want to restore nature. It will boost government investment so we can scale up the most complex and challenging island conservation projects New Zealand has ever attempted.

“We’re thrilled that just last month a generous New Zealander donated $100,000 to the Auckland Island project, adding to the $11.5 million already raised through philanthropy across the three projects,” Penny Nelson says.

Penny Becker, CEO of Island Conservation, says, “We are beyond excited to welcome these three important New Zealand restoration projects into our global portfolio of island-ocean ecosystems.

“By restoring these islands, we can make a tangible difference for biodiversity and oceans. Investing in these projects is an investment in the health and future of our planet.”

Signatory partners are celebrating the launch of New Zealand’s participation in the IOCC at an event at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff, hosted by Te Rūnaka o Awarua.

Awarua Rūnaka spokesperson and co-chair of Te Puka Rakiura Trust Dean Whaanga, says, “Te Rūnaka o Awarua is delighted to be hosting this event to launch the entry of these three motu (islands) into the IOCC.

“Two of the three islands – Rakiura/Stewart Island and Maukahuka/Auckland Island – are located within the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (territory) and our role as kaitiaki (guardians) of these motu is of immense significance to our whānau (people).

“Our success in restoring the small offshore islands surrounding Rakiura has laid the pathway for the mahi that needs to be done on Rakiura and Maukahuka,” Dean Whaanga says.

New Zealand is world renowned for island conservation work with over 110 successful island pest eradications achieved so far and an ambitious nationwide Predator Free 2050 goal. However, the three latest island projects will be ground-breaking in their scale and complexity.

Each island is 4-15 times larger than the biggest New Zealand island (Campbell Island) previously cleared of pests. Their remoteness from the mainland, difficult terrain, wild weather and multiple animal pest species presents unique challenges. Human settlements are also present on Rakiura and the Chatham Islands, marking a first for New Zealand predator free projects of this scale. The local communities play a crucial part in the restoration of these islands.

Plans for removing introduced predators from the three islands have been underway for many years and are well advanced. Extensive research and feasibility work has been undertaken, involving a wide range of expertise including in science, predator control, planning and logistics, and community engagement. Investment in these projects will unlock new methods and grow the toolbox for eradicating harmful introduced predators both in Aotearoa and around the world.

The government has invested $54 million in the three island conservation projects, which are estimated to cost a total of $202 million. With $11.5 million donated so far, this leaves $137 million still to be raised.

Funds raised towards the three island conservation projects will be managed by the New Zealand Nature Fund (NZNF), which is supporting New Zealand’s IOCC pledge. NZNF is also embarking on a major campaign with donors and philanthropists.

Signatories to New Zealand’s IOCC pledge are the Department of Conservation, Te Rūnanga o Hokonui, Te Rūnaka o Awarua, Te Rūnaka o Waihōpai, Te Rūnaka o Ōraka Aparima, Te Puka Rakiura Trust (Predator Free Rakiura), Hokotehi Moriori Trust, Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri Iwi Trust and Chatham Islands Landscape Restoration Trust. Predator Free NZ Trust and Predator Free 2050 Ltd are supporting partners.

DOC is coordinating the partnerships with all groups involved in the IOCC pledge.

Maukahuka/Auckland Island, located 465km south of Bluff, is a renowned World Heritage Site and nature reserve. Dubbed the ‘seabird capital of the world’, it’s a hub for breeding seabirds, including four albatross species. The island’s rich biodiversity (including over 100 species found nowhere else) is at threat from mice, pigs and feral cats. Planning is well underway for the eradication of the three invasive mammals which is estimated to cost $78 million. This project is led by DOC in partnership with Ngāi Tahu.

Rakiura/Stewart Island, New Zealand’s third largest island, is 90% public conservation land including Rakiura National Park. Home to a tokoeka brown kiwi population, it’s surrounded by many pest-free islands with thriving tītī/sooty shearwater and other seabird populations. Te Puka Rakiura Trust, Ngāi Tahu and DOC are working together towards the goal to eradicate feral cats, rats, possums, and hedgehogs from the island. The vision is to restore the island for the return of kākāpō and other wildlife previously found there.

Chatham Islands, located 800km east of Aotearoa, is a haven for native birds and plants found nowhere else like the kakaruia/karure/Chatham Island black robin, Chatham Island tāiko/magenta petrel and Chatham Island albatross/toroa/hopo. The IOCC pledge is to continue removing feral cats from Rangihaute/Rangiauria/Pitt Island and complete the first phase of the Predator Free project on Rēkohu/Wharekauri/main Chatham by removing possums and feral cats. The long-term goal is to remove possums, feral cats and rats from the whole archipelago and see the seabird-driven ecosystem thriving. This community-driven project is led by the Chatham Islands Landscape Restoration Trust with Hokotehi Moriori Trust and Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri, supported by DOC, Chatham Islands Council and Predator Free 2050 Ltd.

