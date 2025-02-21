Barbecues Galore Acquires Barbecue Country Edmonton

Source: Media Outreach

ALBERTA & ONTARIO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 February 2025 – In a joint agreement that completes today at 11:00 am MST, Barbecue Country, of 5682 75 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta will officially join the proudly Canadian, Barbecues Galore family.

Canadian homeowners have trusted Barbecues Galore since 1979 for expert advice and exceptional services related to luxury patio furniture, fireplaces, barbecues, an amazing assortment of barbecue accessories, smokers, pizza ovens, outdoor fire tables, umbrellas, modular outdoor kitchens, charcoal, and pellets, plus a huge selection of sauces, spices & rubs.

A 46-year-old, privately held, Canadian-owned and operated company, Barbecues Galore will now own six gorgeous retail stores — three in Ontario, two in Calgary, and one in Edmonton — offering the nation’s best collection of barbecues, fireplaces, and patio furniture.

Barbecue Country started in 1983 and has always been known as the premier destination for all your barbecue needs. It expanded into its current 12,000 sq ft. showroom in 2004. With a certified Kansas City Barbecue Society judge on staff, it is clear that barbecue is in the DNA of both companies.1

“We are excited to welcome the staff and customers of Barbecue Country to our Barbecues Galore family. They can expect to enjoy more product choices including Yoder smokers, pizza ovens, electric fireplaces, luxury patio furniture, a variety of charcoal options, and a $9.99 everyday bag of Big Boy pellet fuel – the lowest price in Canada,” said President, Paul Johnson.

Barbecues Galore wants all current and future customers to know they are in good hands. Both companies honour the same great Price Promise. We welcome everyone to join our barbecue community for Canadians, by Canadians. Follow us on Facebook, and subscribe to our free email Hotline Newsletter to get weekly barbecue recipes, and articles on interesting barbecue topics, and be among the first to hear about local events and great promotions throughout the year.

