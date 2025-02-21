Appeal for information following fatal vehicle fire, Puketaha

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police hope the public can help the investigation into a fatal vehicle fire in Puketaha early on Wednesday 19 February.

We would like to speak to any witnesses to a vehicle collision on Holland Road, between 3am and 4am that day. In particular, we would like to speak to a woman who was parked on the roadside and spoke with another witness.

We believe she may have information that can assist our enquiries.

