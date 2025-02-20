Sun Life Invests Over HK$10 Million to Partner with the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China

Source: Media Outreach

Sun Life (right) and the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China (left) held a partnership signing ceremony.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 February 2025 – Sun Life and the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China (BAHKC) held a partnership signing ceremony today (February 19), officially announcing an investment of over HK$10 million for a three-year collaboration. This strategic partnership will focus on three key areas: athlete support, basketball popularization, and community outreach. The initiative reflects Sun Life’s commitment to basketball development and aims to build a professional and sustainable basketball ecosystem in Hong Kong while encouraging the public to embrace an active and positive lifestyle.

Extending Global Basketball Support to Drive Local Basketball Development

Sun Life has been committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and believes that basketball, as one of the world’s most popular sports, can enhance physical and mental health and community cohesion. Since 2014, Sun Life has supported the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, becoming the team’s first jersey patch sponsor in 2017. In 2023, Sun Life further strengthened its commitment to basketball by reaching a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Canada Basketball, becoming the official jersey sponsor and Official Health and Wellness Partner for Canadian men’s and women’s national teams, in line with its philosophy of promoting healthy living.

Mr. Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, stated at the signing ceremony, “Sun Life’s mission is to help clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. Our global headquarter in Canada has been supporting basketball development since 2014 and has actively expanded to many regions in Asia in recent years. This partnership with the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China, will focus on both commercialization and professionalization, leveraging innovation and diverse collaboration to enhance the local basketball ecosystem, fulfilling our corporate mission.”

Three-Year Partnership Covering Three Key Areas to Achieve Sustainable Development

Sun Life is committed to building a sustainable and healthy society and understands the importance of popularization and professionalization for sports development. Therefore, this partnership covers the following three areas.

1. Athlete Support

Sun Life will use its insurance expertise to provide medical and accident insurance for members of the Hong Kong basketball team, addressing the long-standing problem of athlete protection. In addition, to help young players achieve the goal of dual development in sports and academics, Sun Life will fund the establishment of a scholarship program by the BAHKC to provide scholarships for members of the Hong Kong U18 and U22 basketball teams who have successfully enrolled in or are currently attending university. It will also establish a youth player internship program to allow players to prepare for their post-retirement career development through workplace seminars and internship opportunities.

2. Basketball Popularization

To encourage more people to continue participating in basketball and improve their skills, Sun Life will sponsor various basketball competitions, assisting in revolutionizing the games and promoting basketball development. One of the key projects is the “Hong Kong Open Division Men’s and Women’s Basketball League,” which will be title-sponsored by Sun Life. This will be Hong Kong’s first self-financing league with a promotion and relegation system, establishing a clear development pathway for teams and players while strengthening the competitiveness of local basketball. The league will have no age restrictions, and players of any age can sign up to participate and compete in the same event. It is expected to become the largest and most developmental basketball league in Hong Kong, in line with Sun Life’s philosophy of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and building a healthy and inclusive community. Glen Yang, a member of the Hong Kong, China Basketball Team, who has participated in professional leagues in Canada, Spain, and Taiwan, agrees that the Open-League will be able to attract more players to participate and contribute to the development of basketball in Hong Kong.

From 2025 to 2027, Sun Life will also sponsor the National Day Cup Basketball Tournament, inviting local universities and tertiary institutions to participate, using basketball to promote community cohesion and provide more resource support for sports development in tertiary institutions. The competition will also invite overseas university teams to participate, strengthening exchanges between Asian university basketball teams, encouraging healthy competition, and thereby improving the competitive level of local basketball.

3. Community Outreach

Since 2023, Sun Life has partnered with Beyond Sport, a global foundation promoting sustainable social change through sports, to promote the “Hoops + Health” charity program in Asia, including Hong Kong. Following last year’s collaboration to revitalize the Wah Sum Basketball Court in Fanling, hold basketball coaching workshops, and organize youth basketball activities, this year, they will expand the program and hold free youth basketball workshops in various districts. This encourages young people to develop an optimistic and positive lifestyle, emphasizing both physical and mental well-being.

Mr. Benny Chow, Team Leader of the Youth Team of the Basketball Team of Hong Kong, China, said, “We will work with Sun Life to deepen the promotion of community basketball and connect it with more professional and comprehensive systematic training. We aim to bring new energy into the local basketball, discover and nurture new talent, and attract more young people to join basketball and even develop basketball careers.”

Sun Life and BAHKC Join Forces to Promote a Healthy and Active Lifestyle

Sun Life is committed to promoting basketball, not only to encourage young people to develop healthy living habits through basketball but also to embody the value proposition of Sun Life’s agency team through this passionate sport: “Collaboration,” “Progressive,” and “Impactful.” Mr. Mark Tian, Chief Agency Strategy and Growth Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited stated, “Sun Life values the holistic development of our financial advisors and encourages the team to contribute to the community by actively participating in sports and community activities. Therefore, we have formed a basketball team and will sign up to participate in the Hong Kong Open Division Men’s and Women’s Basketball League sponsored by Sun Life to promote healthy living through action. We hope that through this cooperation, we can showcase Sun Life’s long tradition, dynamic business development, and sustainable future and further embody Sun Life’s team spirit of One Team, One Goal, Win As One.”

Mr. Siu-wong Chan, Executive Vice President and Honorary President of the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China, added, “Sun Life has been promoting healthy living in different ways and is committed to bringing the community together through sports. Our shared vision for basketball development aligns perfectly. This collaboration will bring new energy to local basketball by not only providing substantial resources to support its growth but also by having Sun Life’s team actively participate in the league. This encourages the public to embrace an active and positive lifestyle.”

