Multi-sensory artwork Waimahara brings Auckland Pride Festival to a reflective close 

Source: Auckland Council

On Saturday 1 March the 2025 Auckland Pride Festival will conclude, completing the city’s month-long celebrations in a thoughtful, restful and reflective way.

Hāmiora Bailey, Auckland Pride’s Executive Director, explains that Auckland Pride 2025 was shaped to give visibility to the history and healing of our people across the whole community.

“We wanted it to be grounded in the arts, carry cultural relevance in both te ao Māori and Takatāpuitanga and be truly generational.

“Building on that intention, our closing event shifts away from the traditional Pride March and Pride Party. It reflects on the strength within our communities and galvanises our shared vision of queer liberation and social justice.

“I can’t imagine a better place for us to round out our festival than Waimahara. It’s fitting for our festival as this multi-sensory artwork in the underpass is a hinge between the Arts Quarter and Myers Park. Both places are significant for us,” Hāmiora says.

Read about artist Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Manu), the technology team at IION and the composers behind Waimahara and view video of the artwork at Our Auckland.

Councillor Richard Hills says Auckland Council is committed to supporting our rainbow communities in Tāmaki Makaurau. He is thrilled to see Myers Park playing a part.

“We are pleased Auckland Pride has chosen this venue. We are very proud of Waimahara and this is the first time we’ll see the upgraded part of the park as an outdoor amphitheatre.

“Auckland Council is delighted to support this celebration of our rainbow and Takatāpui communities, bringing performance, thought leadership, storytelling and reflection all together in one place,” says Councillor Hills.

He explains that the artwork is designed to deepen visitors’ connection with this place.

“Waimahara describes the memory of water, specifically Te Waihorotiu the stream flowing from Myers Park through the underpass and down to the Waitematā Harbour.

“Like the stream, this artwork is alive. It responds to our presence through changing light patterns and sound as we enter the underpass. Two waiata have been composed especially for people to sing into the sensor and activate the artwork further,” he says.

The lyrics and the tune, with a ‘how to’ video, can be found via a QR code on-site. Or watch the ‘how to’ video here.

Sharing the same name as the artwork the closing event for Auckland Pride, WAIMAHARA, begins in Aotea Square. A short hīkoi then makes its way into the underpass experiencing the ambient light and sound effects of Waimahara, and further into Myers Park.

There will be pockets of performance by talented Māori artists Nganeko and Nia, panel discussions, letter writing and picnics.

For detailed times and full schedule visit Auckland Pride.

Auckland Pride 2025 is supported by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate. Read more about Auckland Council’s commitment to supporting the region’s rainbow communities.

