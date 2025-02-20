Further night closures planned for SH1 between Johnsonville and Tawa for resurfacing works

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

People travelling on State Highway 1 between Johnsonville and Tawa need to prepare for night-time closures from this Sunday, 23 February for resurfacing works.

While originally scheduled for this week have, these works have been delayed due to rain. It means extra time is needed to complete the works on this section of the highway.

Weather permitting, night works are planned from Sunday, 23 February until Thursday, 27 February. It will affect the highway’s northbound lanes, as well as the Takapu Road on and offramps.

Crews will be resurfacing northbound lanes north of Johnsonville as well as the Tawa/Glenside onramp.

Local road detours will be available via Johnsonville and Glenside along Middleton Road.

Every effort is being made to reduce the impact of the work on the public. It is being done at night when fewer vehicles on the road. Closing the northbound lanes allows the project to be completed quicker with lower traffic management costs. It is also safer for road workers and the public.

Drivers can expect resurfacing work on the highway to continue during March between Newlands and Tawa. An update will be provided once its timing is confirmed.

This work on State Highway 1 is a key part of wellington’s state highway summer maintenance programme.

On an average, more than 30,000 vehicles use the northbound lanes on State Highway 1 between Ngauranga and Porirua every day. This is why regular resurfacing and road maintenance is essential – it improves the road’s surface, making it more resilient and safer for drivers.

Work schedule and detour maps:

Sunday, 23 February, Monday, 24 February and Tuesday, 25 February. 9 pm – 4.30 am

Northbound road closure between Johnsonville and Glenside. Vehicles will need to follow the detour using Johnsonville off-ramp and Glenside on-ramp

Wednesday, 26 February. 9 pm – 4.30 am

Northbound road closure between Glenside and Tawa. Vehicles will need to follow detour using Glenside off-ramp and Takapu road on-ramp.

Thursday, 27 February. 9 pm – 4.30 am

Tawa/Grenada onramp CLOSED



