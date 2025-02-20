Fire Safety – Outdoor fires prohibited in Manawatū-Whanganui coastal areas

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season in Manawatū-Whanganui’s coastal areas from 8am on Friday 21 February, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no open-air fires are allowed and all fire permits are suspended.

The coastal zone includes Whanganui city and eight coastal communities.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the lack of rain, warm temperatures, and drying winds are set to continue, so outdoor fires are being prohibited as a safety precaution.

“There might be some isolated rain, but the overall fire risk remains very high at the moment,” he says.

“In these conditions, we often see fires from controlled burns escaping, and these can move fast and are hard to put out when it’s so dry.

“We want to keep people, property and the environment safe while the fire risk is high.”

Nigel Dravitzki is also asking people in Manawatū-Whanganui to take care with any heat- or spark-generating activities, such as using machinery or power tools, or parking vehicles on dry grass, especially on hot, windy days.