One person has died following a crash in Kaingaroa last night.

Police were notified at about 10.40pm that a vehicle had crashed on State Highway 10.

Unfortunately, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

