Waikato Police appeal for witnesses to motorcycle crash

Waikato Police are appealing for witnesses to a motorcycle crash on Tauranga Road (State Highway 24) on 28 January.

The crash, involving a red Triumph Rocket III (registration 78ZNH), occurred at around 7.50pm that day, just north of State Highway 29, Te Poi.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with critical injuries and, sadly, passed away on 4 February.

He had started his trip in Rotorua, travelling west over the Kaimai ranges before continuing north on State Highway 24.

To assist with our crash investigation, we would like to obtain dashcam footage from the Kaimai ranges (SH 29) between 7.20pm and 8.10pm on 28 January.

If you have dashcam footage, or any other information you think could assist our enquiries, please contact Police via 105.

Please quote file number 250129/0743.

