Update: Information sought after possible sighting of Tom Phillips

Police have confirmed the group sighted on State Highway 4 around 8:30am, Sunday 16 February, who were believed to potentially be Tom Phillips and his children, were not.

Following the initial reported sighting on Sunday, Police responded to the area conducting several enquiries to locate the group, however they were not located.

Following our appeal for information yesterday, we have received a number of calls from people in the area, and a person who was part of the group in question, which has since confirmed this sighting was not Tom Phillips or his three children.

Police would like to thank members of the public who contacted us following the appeal, and the initial caller who reported the sighting.

We rely on information from the public to assist in our search and active investigation, and we ask anyone who sees Maverick, Ember, Jayda, or Tom to please contact Police.

You can report information to Police via 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference file number: 211218/5611

