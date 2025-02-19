Sahm Capital Joins Capital Market Forum Riyadh 2025 as Platinum Sponsor

Source: Media Outreach

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 February 2025 – Sahm Capital, the first fintech-driven financial company to secure full Capital Market Authority (CMA) licensing (license no. 22251-25), is proud to announce its participation as a platinum sponsor at the Capital Market Forum (CMF) 2025. Organized by the Saudi Tadawul Group, CMF 2025 took place from February 18–20, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, serving as a premier global platform for fostering interconnectedness between key financial markets worldwide.

This marks Sahm Capital’s second appearance as a sponsor at CMF, underscoring its commitment to expanding its presence in the domestic market and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The initiative aims to diversify the economy, empower citizens, attract investors, and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in innovation and sustainability.

Founded in 2022 and fully licensed by the CMA, Sahm Capital has rapidly grown into a leading fintech player. In October 2023, the company received licenses for Dealing, Advising, and Custody services, followed by the launch of the Sahm trading app in December 2023. The app, a first-of-its-kind platform, has already surpassed 1 million users, making it one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the region.

In addition to its brokerage licenses, Sahm Capital secured Managing and Arranging licenses from the CMA in October 2024, positioning the company to offer a wide range of financial services, such as investment banking, managing investments and operating funds. Backed by Valuable Capital Group, a multinational entity with regulatory expertise in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States, Sahm Capital leverages its global network to deliver comprehensive financial services to a broader investor base.

Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, commented: “After three years of deepening our roots in Saudi Arabia, we are honoured to be embraced by over a million users. This achievement boosts our confidence as we look to serve a broader audience across the Arab world with high-quality financial services, aiming to help every investor realize their full potential in a thriving, opportunity-rich capital market.”

