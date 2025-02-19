Government must keep cutting to keep interest rate relief coming

Source: ACT Party

The Government must keep cutting to keep the interest rate relief coming, says ACT Leader David Seymour in response to a 0.5 point cut in the Official Cash Rate.

“Households who’ve done it tough through a cost-of-living crisis are seeing their sacrifices pay off. Today’s good news can be credited in part to New Zealanders’ financial discipline, which has eased inflation and made mortgage relief possible,” says Seymour.

“The Government has been doing its part too, reining in Labour’s spending commitments. But we need to do more. The households paying the bills deserve a government that’s as disciplined as they are.

“We can’t expect to coast our way to ongoing interest rate cuts. We need persistent action from Wellington to keep cutting the waste, and ACT is continuously putting ideas forward.

“Less waste and lower interest rates means firms, farms, and families can keep more of their own money, to spend and invest on their own priorities. That is how we achieve real prosperity and economic growth.”

MIL OSI