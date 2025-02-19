Ahuwhenua Trophy award finalists

Source: New Zealand Government

Agriculture Minister, Todd McClay and Minister for Māori Development, Tama Potaka today congratulated the finalists for this year’s Ahuwhenua Trophy, celebrating excellence in Māori sheep and beef farming.

The two finalists for 2025 are Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust and Tawapata South Māori Incorporation Onenui Station.

“The Ahuwhenua Trophy is a prestigious award celebrating the vital role Māori sheep and beef farmers play in New Zealand’s economy,” Mr McClay says.

“This year’s finalists exemplify excellence in agribusiness, driving growth in our food and fibre sector while creating jobs in rural communities.

“Māori agribusiness remains a key part of our rural economy, with sheep and beef operations alone employing over 10,000 Māori across the value chain.”

“Their hard work will help achieve the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling New Zealand’s exports by value in 10 years, while meeting the global demand for high-quality, safe and sustainable food and fibre products,” Mr McClay says.

Mr Potaka says the Ahuwhenua Trophy recognises excellence in farming know-how, as well as the wider role that Māori intergenerational farming entities play in our regional communities and in protecting the environment.

“Māori agribusiness provides employment and vital reinvestment back into marae, papakāinga, kura and education scholarships.

“The prosperity and wellbeing farming generates for Iwi and Māori across the motu has far reaching impacts. I tautoko the outstanding work these finalists are doing.”

Each Ahuwhenua Trophy finalist will host a field day to demonstrate their farming operations. These field days and a second round of judging will determine the overall winner. The winner will be announced on 6 June in Palmerston North.

